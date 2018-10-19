wrestling / News
WWE News: Charlotte Flair Speaking at Performance Center, Billy Kidman Reunites With Cancer Survivor, Stock Down
– Charlotte Flair is set to speak to the NXT women at the WWE Performance Center on Saturday ahead of next week’s WWE Evolution. Flair posted the following to Twitter:
Going “home” to the @WWEPerformCtr tomorrow to speak with our amazing @WWENXT female talent. #WWEEvolution #HomeGrown
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) October 19, 2018
– WWE’s stock closed at $82.03 on Friday, down $1.47 (1.76%) from the previous closing price.
– WWE shared the following video of Billy Kidman reuniting with a woman he met at a 2002 charity event, when she was fighting leukemia. Kidman met with the woman, Xenia, during WWE Super Show-Down: