 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Details on How Seven Men Will Compete in Elimination Chamber, New Smackdown Promo

February 19, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Elimination Chamber 2018

– WWE has revealed the details on how seven men will compete in the men’s Elimination Chamber during Sunday’s PPV. During tonight’s episode of Raw, it was announced that three of the competitors will start off the match.

– WWE posted the following promo for this week’s Smackdown, highlighting AJ Styles will addressing his WWE Universal Championship match against Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn. You can see it below:

article topics :

WWE, WWE Elimination Chamber, WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading