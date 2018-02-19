wrestling / News
WWE News: Details on How Seven Men Will Compete in Elimination Chamber, New Smackdown Promo
February 19, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has revealed the details on how seven men will compete in the men’s Elimination Chamber during Sunday’s PPV. During tonight’s episode of Raw, it was announced that three of the competitors will start off the match.
– WWE posted the following promo for this week’s Smackdown, highlighting AJ Styles will addressing his WWE Universal Championship match against Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn. You can see it below:
TOMORROW NIGHT @AJStylesOrg speaks out on his odds at #WWEFastlane defending his @WWE Championship against four other opponents…
PLUS @MsCharlotteWWE @BeckyLynchWWE & @NaomiWWE battle The #RiottSquad on #SDLive at 8/7c on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/IE7XbsuE1G
— WWE (@WWE) February 20, 2018