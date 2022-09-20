WWE News: Edge Advertised for Extreme Rules, Bayley Meets George Kittle & Kevon Looney

– While Edge is currently suffering from the effects of an onscreen injury caused by an attack by The Judgment Day, WWE is currently advertising him for next month’s Extreme Rules premium live event. The official event page is advertising Edge as appearing at the show, and he’s also featured on the promotional graphic, which you can see HERE.

WWE Extreme Rules 2022 is set for October 8. The event will be held at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else.

– Bayley shared the following photo with George Kittle and Kevon Looney from last night’s WWE Raw: