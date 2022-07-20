WWE News: ESPYs Airing Tonight Featuring WWE Moment of the Year, NXT 2.0 Highlights, Becky Lynch Shows Off New Hoodie

– The ESPN awards show the ESPYs will air tonight at 8 PM ET on ABC, featuring the category for ‘WWE Moment of the Year’. The nominees include:

* The Undertaker inducted into WWE Hall of Fame

* Cody Rhodes returns at Wrestlemania

* Stone Cold stuns Vince McMahon, Austin Theory and Pat McAfee at WrestleMania

* Big E cashes in Money in the Bank and wins WWE title.

Last year’s award went to Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks for main eventing night one of Wrestlemania 37.

– Becky Lynch showed off a new hoodie, part of a new limited release line by Wale and Mache. It will be available at Foot Locker starting next Wednesday.

Lads, check out my sweet hoodie. Limited release line by @MACHE275 and @Wale coming to @footlocker next Wednesday . pic.twitter.com/gqYJug1xSA — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 19, 2022

– Here are highlights from last night’s WWE NXT 2.0: