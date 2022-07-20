wrestling / News

WWE News: ESPYs Airing Tonight Featuring WWE Moment of the Year, NXT 2.0 Highlights, Becky Lynch Shows Off New Hoodie

July 20, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Espys Best WWE Moment ESPY Awards Image Credit: ESPN

– The ESPN awards show the ESPYs will air tonight at 8 PM ET on ABC, featuring the category for ‘WWE Moment of the Year’. The nominees include:

* The Undertaker inducted into WWE Hall of Fame
* Cody Rhodes returns at Wrestlemania
* Stone Cold stuns Vince McMahon, Austin Theory and Pat McAfee at WrestleMania
* Big E cashes in Money in the Bank and wins WWE title.

Last year’s award went to Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks for main eventing night one of Wrestlemania 37.

– Becky Lynch showed off a new hoodie, part of a new limited release line by Wale and Mache. It will be available at Foot Locker starting next Wednesday.

– Here are highlights from last night’s WWE NXT 2.0:

