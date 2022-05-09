WWE News: Indy Talent At WM Backlash, Bron Breakker Talks About Being The Future, First-Look At Miz & Mrs.

– A number of independent wrestlers were backstage at last night’s Wrestlemania Backlash and posted photos of their time at the event on their social media, as seen below:

– In a video posted on the official WWE YouTube, NXT star Bron Breakker talks about being the future his family legacy and more with Montez Ford in WWE Grit & Glory, presented by Chevy Silverado:

– USA Network has released a “first look” at the new season of Miz & Mrs. which will debut on Monday, June 6 following WWE Raw. Check out the video below: