wrestling / News
WWE News: Indy Talent At WM Backlash, Bron Breakker Talks About Being The Future, First-Look At Miz & Mrs.
– A number of independent wrestlers were backstage at last night’s Wrestlemania Backlash and posted photos of their time at the event on their social media, as seen below:
Thank You for having us tonight @WWE #WMBacklash
🕺🏾🎉🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/rhQKTXk6nq
— Waves & Curls (@WavesandCurlstt) May 9, 2022
Thank you! #WrestleManiaBacklash #WMBacklash @WWE pic.twitter.com/FpgFRli3wd
— World Class Channing Thomas (@ChanThomasPro) May 9, 2022
– In a video posted on the official WWE YouTube, NXT star Bron Breakker talks about being the future his family legacy and more with Montez Ford in WWE Grit & Glory, presented by Chevy Silverado:
– USA Network has released a “first look” at the new season of Miz & Mrs. which will debut on Monday, June 6 following WWE Raw. Check out the video below:
More Trending Stories
- Update on Charlotte Flair Following WrestleMania Backlash
- Mandy Rose, Maryse Dressing Up for NFL Draft, Becky Lynch Top Superstar Instagram Photos
- Dana White Recalls Vince McMahon Berating Him Over Text After Meeting With US President
- More Notes On Talent Not Backstage At This Weekend’s Impact Wrestling Tapings (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)