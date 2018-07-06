wrestling / News
WWE News: Jumanji Starring The Rock To Make Starz Debut, Samoa Joe Hypes WWE Event, Sasha Banks Set For Appearance
– The Rock’s film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle will make its television debut tomorrow on Starz at 8 PM ET.
– Samoa Joe spoke with 3 News Now to hype an upcoming WWE event in Omaha, Nebraska.
– Sasha Banks will have an appearance on Monday in Roxbury, Massachusetts at the Cricket Wireless Store on 300-350 Martin Luther King Blvd starting at 11 AM.