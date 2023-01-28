WWE News: Lana Reveals She’s In San Antonio, Special Royal Rumble Edition of the Bump, Legado del Fantasma Arrive At Alamodome

– In a post on Instagram, Lana revealed that she is in San Antonio, the site of tonight’s Royal Rumble PPV. She posted a video of her bumping into Damian Priest.

– Speaking of wrestlers in town, WWE posted a clip of Legado del Fantasma arriving at the Alamodome. Santos Escobar is set to be in the Men’s Royal Rumble match tonight.

– The Royal Rumble edition of The Bump is now online. It features Paul Heyman, LA Knight and Gabriel Iglesias.