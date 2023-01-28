wrestling / News
WWE News: Lana Reveals She’s In San Antonio, Special Royal Rumble Edition of the Bump, Legado del Fantasma Arrive At Alamodome
January 28, 2023 | Posted by
– In a post on Instagram, Lana revealed that she is in San Antonio, the site of tonight’s Royal Rumble PPV. She posted a video of her bumping into Damian Priest.
– Speaking of wrestlers in town, WWE posted a clip of Legado del Fantasma arriving at the Alamodome. Santos Escobar is set to be in the Men’s Royal Rumble match tonight.
Legado Del Fantasma has arrived at the Alamodome for #RoyalRumble! @EscobarWWE @joaquinwilde_ @deltoro_wwe pic.twitter.com/5CbMqioqfu
— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2023
– The Royal Rumble edition of The Bump is now online. It features Paul Heyman, LA Knight and Gabriel Iglesias.