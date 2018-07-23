WWE News: Matches Set For Next Week’s Raw, The B Team Celebrates After Raw

– WWE has announced two matches for next week’s episode of Raw, which airs Monday on USA Network. Finn Balor will battle Constable Corbin, while Seth Rollins will face Drew McIntyre.

The matches join the previously-announced returns of Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar for the episode.

– Here is post-Raw video of The B Team looking to party on Roman Reigns’ tour bus after they won on Raw: