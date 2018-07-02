wrestling / News
WWE News: Matt Hardy Promises Deletion For The B-Team, Preview For This Week’s Smackdown
July 2, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE posted video of Matt Hardy reacting to his loss to Curtis Axel on Monday’s episode of Raw. You can see the video below, in which Hardy promises the B-Team that Deletion awaits them:
– The company also posted the following preview for Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown:
TOMORROW NIGHT, @WWEDanielBryan & @KaneWWE are LIVE on #SDLive at 8/7c on @USA_Network! #TeamHellNo pic.twitter.com/SPDzdkDs8d
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2018