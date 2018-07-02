Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Matt Hardy Promises Deletion For The B-Team, Preview For This Week’s Smackdown

July 2, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Hardy WrestleMania 34 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

– WWE posted video of Matt Hardy reacting to his loss to Curtis Axel on Monday’s episode of Raw. You can see the video below, in which Hardy promises the B-Team that Deletion awaits them:

– The company also posted the following preview for Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown:

article topics :

Curtis Axel, Matt Hardy, Smackdown, The B-Team, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading