WWE News: Miz & Mrs. Bonus Clip, Video of Ron Funches On After The Bell, Stock Up

– WWE posted a bonus clip from this week’s epoisode of Miz & Mrs. You can check out the clip below:

– WWE’s stock closed at $46.77, up $0.91 (1.98%) from its previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 1.39% on the day.

– The latest After the Bell featured Ron Funches as a guest of Corey Graves. You can see video below of the comedian and wrestling fan talking about how he decided to see whether he could cut it in the ring but quickly found out that wasn’t the case: