WWE News: Natalya Wishes Tyson Kidd a Happy Birthday, Top 10 Money in the Bank Wins, Full Raw Match Videos

– WWE women’s tag team champion Natalya wished her husband, Tyson Kidd (aka TJ Wilson), a happy birthday. He turns 41 years old. She wrote, “Happy birthday @TJWilson ! To one of the most loyal, kind, FUNNY, hardworking, passionate and REAL people I’ve ever known. I’m so proud of how much you’ve done in your life. Here’s to many more amazing moments to come.” You can view her tweet below:

Happy birthday @TJWilson! To one of the most loyal, kind, FUNNY, hardworking, passionate and REAL people I’ve ever known. I’m so proud of how much you’ve done in your life. Here’s to many more amazing moments to come🖤 pic.twitter.com/RI0y3uiUYd — Nattie (@NatbyNature) July 11, 2021

– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Money in the Bank Wins today:

– WWE released some full Raw match videos from July 2014 and 2015. They include Roman Reigns vs. Sheamus from Raw on July 6, 2015 and John Cena & Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, and Kane from Raw on July 14, 2014.