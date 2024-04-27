wrestling / News
WWE News: NBA Player Uses DX Crotch Chops at Game, Every Draft Pick From SmackDown, Trick Williams Gets New Custom Sideplates
April 27, 2024 | Posted by
– Timberwolves player Anthony Edwards paid tribute to WWE D-Generation X during a game last night in the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns. You can view a clip of Edwards executing some DX crotch chops at the game below:
– WWE showcased all the draft picks from Night 1 of the 2024 WWE Draft:
– NXT released a video of champ Trick Williams getting his new custom sideplates for this NXT Championship:
🚨 TRICK WILLIAMS SIDE PLATES 🚨
The @_trickwilliams Era is now OFFICIALLY here 🙌 #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/GnxEIxPTOI
