– Timberwolves player Anthony Edwards paid tribute to WWE D-Generation X during a game last night in the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns. You can view a clip of Edwards executing some DX crotch chops at the game below:

– WWE showcased all the draft picks from Night 1 of the 2024 WWE Draft:

– NXT released a video of champ Trick Williams getting his new custom sideplates for this NXT Championship: