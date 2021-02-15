wrestling / News
WWE News: Nia Jax and Braun Strowman React To Women’s Dusty Classic Finals, NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day Highlights, RAW Preview
– Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez defeated Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart last night at NXT Takeover to win the first-ever Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. This gets them a shot at Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles.
Jax wrote: “Everyone is coming for my title. Monday night RAW is war: Naomi & Lana. Wednesday night NXT: Dakota & Raquel. Friday night: Sasha & Bianca. Why are you all bothering me!? IM THE CHAMPION #WWERAW #SmackDown #WWENXT”
Meanwhile, Braun Strowman is a fan of the potential match between the two teams. He added: “Alright…. I think I can say this safely and loudly….. I and the rest of the world need to see @RaquelWWE and @DakotaKai_WWE vs @NiaJaxWWE and @QoSBaszler for the women’s tag titles!!!!!”
Everyone is coming for my title
Monday night RAW is war: Naomi & Lana
Wednesday night NXT: Dakota & Raquel
Friday night: Sasha & Bianca
Why are you all bothering me!? IM THE CHAMPION #WWERAW #SmackDown #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/ZpNj74tSjM
— 🦹🏽♀️ (@NiaJaxWWE) February 15, 2021
https://t.co/tDSSSRB3TQ pic.twitter.com/xz4BA4C4kK
— Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) February 15, 2021
Alright…. I think I can say this safely and loudly….. I and the rest of the world need to see @RaquelWWE and @DakotaKai_WWE vs @NiaJaxWWE and @QoSBaszler for the women’s tag titles!!!!!
— Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) February 15, 2021
– Speaking of NXT Takeover, you can find highlights of the show below.
– Tonight’s episode of RAW will feature Drew McIntyre as the guest on MizTV. McIntyre will also be part of a Gauntlet Match tonight to determine who gets the last entry in Sunday’s Elimination Chamber. That match also includes The Miz, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy and Sheamus.
More Trending Stories
- Renee Paquette Reveals Text Exchange With Nia Jax After ‘My Hole’ Outburst
- Backstage Rumor on Main Event for Tonight’s NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day (POSSIBLE SPOILER)
- More Backstage Details on Sammy Guevara Being Pulled From Impact TV Tapings
- Accuser in 1980s WWE Sexual Misconduct Scandal Reportedly Takes Own Life