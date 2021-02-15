WWE News: Nia Jax and Braun Strowman React To Women’s Dusty Classic Finals, NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day Highlights, RAW Preview

– Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez defeated Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart last night at NXT Takeover to win the first-ever Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. This gets them a shot at Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles.

Jax wrote: “Everyone is coming for my title. Monday night RAW is war: Naomi & Lana. Wednesday night NXT: Dakota & Raquel. Friday night: Sasha & Bianca. Why are you all bothering me!? IM THE CHAMPION #WWERAW #SmackDown #WWENXT”

Meanwhile, Braun Strowman is a fan of the potential match between the two teams. He added: “Alright…. I think I can say this safely and loudly….. I and the rest of the world need to see @RaquelWWE and @DakotaKai_WWE vs @NiaJaxWWE and @QoSBaszler for the women’s tag titles!!!!!”

– Speaking of NXT Takeover, you can find highlights of the show below.

– Tonight’s episode of RAW will feature Drew McIntyre as the guest on MizTV. McIntyre will also be part of a Gauntlet Match tonight to determine who gets the last entry in Sunday’s Elimination Chamber. That match also includes The Miz, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy and Sheamus.