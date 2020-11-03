wrestling / News

WWE News: Nikki Cross on Uncool With Alexa Bliss, More Raw Video Highlights, Shayna Baszler on UUDD’s Retro Roulette

November 3, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE Superstar Nikki Cross is on this week’s episode of Uncool With Alexa Bliss. The new episode is now available online. Here’s an official description:

“WWE’s Twisted Sister joins her old pal Alexa to reminisce about growing up in Scotland, the Spice Girls movie and her first fast-food job.”

– WWE released some additional video highlights for last night’s episode of Raw and Raw Talk. You can check out those clips below.













– UpUpDownDown released a new Retro Roulette video with Shayna Baszler. That video is available below:

