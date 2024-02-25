– To give you an idea how strenuous traveling for WWE can be Fightful Select, notes that some Superstars had to go through multiple flights and connections to get to Australia for yesterday’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth event. Some had to fly through California and then Hawaii before finally arriving in Australia. Some people had to take 4-5 legs of a flight in order to return home.

– Fightful also reports that WWE Chief Creative Officer and former Superstar, Triple H, attended The Undertaker’s 1 deadMan Show held in Perth during Elimination Chamber Weekend.

– Lastly, Fightful Select reports that Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley merchandise sold very well in Perth for Elimination Chamber.