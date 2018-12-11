WWE News: Paige Explains Naomi vs. Mandy Rose Cancellation, Jeff Jarrett Backstage at Smackdown, Mustafa Ali Earns Smackdown’s Respect

– Paige appeared in a new video after Smackdown discussing why the Naomi vs. Mandy Rose match didn’t take place. In the video, which you can see below, Paige tells Mike Rome that it was the Miz’s fault.

“Well, The Miz is actually what happened,” she said. “He’s making matches that I didn’t even know was gonna happen. So obviously the ladies couldn’t be a part of it. But what I do know is, is that Mandy and Naomi is not over. See ya next week.”

– Jeff Jarrett was backstage at tonight’s Smackdown per PWInsider. Jarrett was in town for Minor League Baseball Winter Meetings, as you can see below.

You never know who you’ll run into at the Baseball Winter Meetings. Always good seeing my man @RealJeffJarrett. Hope to see you soon @karenjarrett. pic.twitter.com/gDxRlYCTkp — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) December 10, 2018

– WWE shared the following video from Instagram of Mustafa Ali being shown respect by the Smackdown roster after his match with Daniel Bryan: