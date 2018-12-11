Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Paige Explains Naomi vs. Mandy Rose Cancellation, Jeff Jarrett Backstage at Smackdown, Mustafa Ali Earns Smackdown’s Respect

December 11, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Paige appeared in a new video after Smackdown discussing why the Naomi vs. Mandy Rose match didn’t take place. In the video, which you can see below, Paige tells Mike Rome that it was the Miz’s fault.

“Well, The Miz is actually what happened,” she said. “He’s making matches that I didn’t even know was gonna happen. So obviously the ladies couldn’t be a part of it. But what I do know is, is that Mandy and Naomi is not over. See ya next week.”

– Jeff Jarrett was backstage at tonight’s Smackdown per PWInsider. Jarrett was in town for Minor League Baseball Winter Meetings, as you can see below.

– WWE shared the following video from Instagram of Mustafa Ali being shown respect by the Smackdown roster after his match with Daniel Bryan:

