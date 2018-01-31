WWE News: Poll on Fans Walking With Elias, Shane Helms vs. Norman Smiley WCW Match, Pre-WWE The Club Match Online

– WWE has a new fan poll asking fans how far they’d walk with Elias. The current results are, as of this writing:

50%: I’m not walking with Elias

31%: To the end of the WWE Universe and back

10%: 500 miles

9%: Only for a little bit

– WWE posted the following classic match with Norman Smily (dressed as the Demon) facing Shane Helms in a 2000 WCW Nitro match:

– Title Match Wrestling released the following full match from PWS’ FrightMare Before Christmas in December 2014, with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson taking on Devon Moore and Craven Varro. The match was one of Gallows and Anderson’s last matches before signing with WWE: