WWE News: Randy Orton Works Smackdown Dark Match Main Event, Steve Austin Comments on Raw 25, Latest Fashion Files

January 23, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Randy Orton WWE Smackdown 120517

– Randy Orton competed in the dark match following the Smackdown tapings. Wrestling Inc reports that Orton beat Baron Corbin in a quick match. Orton won with the RKO.

– Here is the latest episode of the Fashion Files, in which Breezango train The Ascension for their match with Rusev Day, but then said that they don’t have the power to make that match:

– Steve Austin posted the following to Twitter on Tuesday after appearing on Raw 25:

