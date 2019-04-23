wrestling / News
WWE News: Raw Money in the Bank Competitors to Be Announced Next Week, Viking Raiders’ Old Name Used For Finisher
– WWE is set to announce the Raw competitors in the Money in the Bank matches on next week’s show. As you can see below, Alexa Bliss will host a Moment of Bliss segment that will reveal the red brand competitors for the men’s and women’s Money in the Bank matches:
NEXT WEEK: @AlexaBliss_WWE reveals the #RAW participants in the Men's and Women's #MITB #LadderMatches! #MomentOfBliss pic.twitter.com/qvZopJJLwt
— WWE (@WWE) April 23, 2019
– The Viking Raiders’ old tag team name is now the name of their finisher. No, not the good name from NXT. The team appeared on tonight’s Raw and defeated Lucha House Party with a two-man pop up powerslam that is now called “The Viking Experience:
The #VikingRaiders with the #VikingExperience!!!
If you haven't joined the raid, you really should… #RAW @Ivar_WWE @Erik_WWE pic.twitter.com/ccBe953FZy
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 23, 2019
