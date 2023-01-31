wrestling / News

WWE News: Ric Flair Says Cody Rhodes Is Making His Father Proud, Every 2023 Men’s Rumble Entrant

January 31, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Cody Rhodes WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was excited about Cody Rhodes during last night’s Raw calling his shot against Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Title at WrestleMania 39. Ric Flair tweeted during Raw, “CodyRhodes! Making Your Father SO PROUD! Me Too!! WOOOOO!”

– WWE spotlighted all the men’s Royal Rumble entrants from last Saturday’s event:

