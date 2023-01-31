wrestling / News
WWE News: Ric Flair Says Cody Rhodes Is Making His Father Proud, Every 2023 Men’s Rumble Entrant
January 31, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was excited about Cody Rhodes during last night’s Raw calling his shot against Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Title at WrestleMania 39. Ric Flair tweeted during Raw, “CodyRhodes! Making Your Father SO PROUD! Me Too!! WOOOOO!”
.@CodyRhodes! Making Your Father SO PROUD! Me Too!! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/p2PyKiOOUs
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 31, 2023
– WWE spotlighted all the men’s Royal Rumble entrants from last Saturday’s event:
More Trending Stories
- Mickie James Looks Back At Her Most Memorable Feuds, Recalls Facing Lita & ‘Piggie James’ Angle
- Steve Austin Series Reportedly Coming to A&E, Lineup For WWE Legends & Rivals
- Note On Backstage Reaction To Royal Rumble Ending Segment
- Mercedes Mone On Her Evolution From Sasha Banks, What to Expect From NJPW Match