WWE News: Ricochet Jokes About His Promo Skills on Twitter, Zack Ryder Loses It Over Not Getting His Figures, This Is the XFL Episode 112
February 11, 2020 | Posted by
– Former WWE US champion Ricochet joked about his own promo skills in response to a fan tweet. When a fan commented that Mustafa Ali “can’t cut a promo,” Ricochet interjected. He joked, “Nah, that’s me homie.” You can see that social media exchange below.
Nah, that’s me homie. 🤣😂 https://t.co/LsLbxhKWs9
— Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) February 10, 2020
– The Major WF Pod released a vlog where Zack Ryder gets agitated because he can’t purchase the Major WF Podcast exclusive two-pack figure set. You can check out that video below.
– The XFL released Episode 112 of the This Is the XFL Show. The latest episode comes after XFL’s weekend launch of the revived version of the football league. You can listen to the latest show below.
