WWE News: The Rock Smacks Down Jumanji Hater, Updated Main Events For Madison Square Garden Show

January 25, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Rock Jumanji

– The Rock replied to a fan on Twitter who took a shot at his latest blockbuster Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle with a verbal smackdown. The user said of the film, “I went to see the new Jumanji. F**K THE NEW JUMANJI. Here’s a spoiler. There is no way a character in a video game would lose a life, then be respawned still in possession of the item required to win. That’s some bulls–t. What say you @TheRock? Otherwise it was quite good”

In response, the WWE alum said:

– WWE has updated the main events for their March 16th show in Madison Square Garden, which are as follows:

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Kane vs. Braun Strowman
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: The Miz vs. Roman Reigns
* John Cena vs. Elias

