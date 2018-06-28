Quantcast

 

WWE News: The Rock’s Skyscraper Gets a China Release Date, James Ellsworth Isn’t Sure How He Feels About Paige, Fandango Posts WWE Developmental Throwback Photos

June 28, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Skyscraper The Rock

– The Rock posted the following, announcing that Skyscraper has been given a release date in China…

– Fandango posted the following throwback photo, looking at some popular WWE stars from their early developmental days…

Young wrestlers

– James Ellsworth posted the following on Instagram, revealing he’s unsure how he feels about Paige…

Not sure how I feel about my new boss @realpaigewwe really just um.. not sure #sdlive

I got some thinking to do…

