WWE News: Roman Reigns Plans to Stack Bodies Tonight, Superstars Reveal Favorite Rumble Memories, Top 10 SmackDown Moments
January 27, 2024
– Ahead of this title defense at the WWE Royal Rumble tonight, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns shared a pre-match announcement, noting that he plans to stack some bodies tonight. He wrote earlier on his X account, “We stackin bodies tonight. #RoyalRumble” You can view his X post below:
We stackin bodies tonight.#RoyalRumble
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) January 27, 2024
– WWE released a new video earlier today featuring Rhea Ripley, Jey Uso, Drew McIntyre, and more revealing their favorite Royal Rumble memories:
– WWE Top 10 revealed the Top 10 SmackDown Moments for last night:
