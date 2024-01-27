wrestling / News

WWE News: Roman Reigns Plans to Stack Bodies Tonight, Superstars Reveal Favorite Rumble Memories, Top 10 SmackDown Moments

January 27, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE WrestleMania 37 Roman Reigns Image Credit: WWE

– Ahead of this title defense at the WWE Royal Rumble tonight, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns shared a pre-match announcement, noting that he plans to stack some bodies tonight. He wrote earlier on his X account, “We stackin bodies tonight. #RoyalRumble” You can view his X post below:

– WWE released a new video earlier today featuring Rhea Ripley, Jey Uso, Drew McIntyre, and more revealing their favorite Royal Rumble memories:

– WWE Top 10 revealed the Top 10 SmackDown Moments for last night:

