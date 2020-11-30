wrestling / News
WWE News: Ronda Rousey Walks Her Donkey, Undisputed Era Pick Favorite Music Artists
November 30, 2020 | Posted by
– In the newest video on her YouTube channel, Ronda Rousey takes a stroll down the street with her donkey Milly. Here’s the description for the video:
Ronda is getting Milly into fighting shape! Ronda walks and talks with Milly to help Milly lose weight for having a baby.
– The Undisputed Era discussed their favorite music artists in their recent appearance on the Swerve City podcast. The full episode of the show is available on the WWE Network.
More Trending Stories
- Nidia Says That It Was ‘Always Intimidating’ To See Vince McMahon
- Chris Jericho On One Area AEW Needs To Improve, Balancing Comedy & Seriousness, Why WWE Comedy Doesn’t Work
- The Young Bucks Recall When Opinion Changed About Joining WWE, Top Flight’s Reaction After Being Offered AEW Contract
- Alberto Del Rio Accuser Allegedly Apologizes to His Family, Del Rio’s Brother Posts Response