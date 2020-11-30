WWE News: Ronda Rousey Walks Her Donkey, Undisputed Era Pick Favorite Music Artists

– In the newest video on her YouTube channel, Ronda Rousey takes a stroll down the street with her donkey Milly. Here’s the description for the video:

Ronda is getting Milly into fighting shape! Ronda walks and talks with Milly to help Milly lose weight for having a baby.

– The Undisputed Era discussed their favorite music artists in their recent appearance on the Swerve City podcast. The full episode of the show is available on the WWE Network.