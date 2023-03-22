wrestling / News
WWE News: Ronda Rousey on the Road in Atlanta, Charlotte Flair Recalls Her Father’s Retirement Match
March 22, 2023 | Posted by
– Ronda Rousey released a vlog showcasing her on the road with WWE in Atlanta before the July 22 edition of WWE SmackDown. You can check out that video below:
– WWE released a new clip of the next episode of Biography: WWE Legends, where Charlotte Flair recalls her father’s retirement match against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania in 2008:
– WWE Top 10 showcased this week’s Top 10 NXT Moments:
