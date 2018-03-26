wrestling / News
WWE News: Ronda Rousey Takes Out Absolution on Raw, Sasha Banks and Bayley Come to Blows
– Ronda Rousey received an offer to join Absolution on Raw, but instead chose to take them out. You can see video of Rousey being confronted by the stable below, during which Paige said Rousey could use some backup. When Rousey declined, Paige had Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville go after her, both both got quickly taken out by the new Raw member:
Sorry, #Absolution… @RondaRousey doesn't need FRIENDS in @WWE! #RAW @RealKurtAngle @RealPaigeWWE @WWE_MandyRose @SonyaDevilleWWE pic.twitter.com/OpHIwBENBS
— WWE (@WWE) March 27, 2018
– WWE also posted the following video of Sasha Banks and Bayley going at it backstage after an argument:
Tensions between @itsBayleyWWE and @SashaBanksWWE have ESCALATED as #TheHugger and #TheBoss BRAWL BACKSTAGE!!!! #RAW pic.twitter.com/AEeTSt0sgR
— WWE (@WWE) March 27, 2018