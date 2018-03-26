 

WWE News: Ronda Rousey Takes Out Absolution on Raw, Sasha Banks and Bayley Come to Blows

March 26, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Ronda Rousey received an offer to join Absolution on Raw, but instead chose to take them out. You can see video of Rousey being confronted by the stable below, during which Paige said Rousey could use some backup. When Rousey declined, Paige had Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville go after her, both both got quickly taken out by the new Raw member:

– WWE also posted the following video of Sasha Banks and Bayley going at it backstage after an argument:

