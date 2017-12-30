 

WWE News: Rusev Day Shirts Still Sold Out, CFO$ Praises Usos’ Theme Song, WWE’s Best Instagram Photos Of 2017

December 30, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– For those wonder, Rusev Day shirts are still sold out on WWEShop.com. They are expected to be back in on Monday.

– CFO$, who produces theme songs for WWE superstars, praised their collaboration with the Usos in a list of their favorite themes of 2017.

– WWE has put together a list of the 50 best Instagram photos of the year. You can see a few in a collage below.

