WWE News: Rusev Day Shirts Still Sold Out, CFO$ Praises Usos’ Theme Song, WWE’s Best Instagram Photos Of 2017
– For those wonder, Rusev Day shirts are still sold out on WWEShop.com. They are expected to be back in on Monday.
– CFO$, who produces theme songs for WWE superstars, praised their collaboration with the Usos in a list of their favorite themes of 2017.
Our #BestOf2017 @WWEMusic Themes List! #️⃣2️⃣: The Usos – Done With That (Day One Remix). YO UCE! 🤙🏽 This was quite possibly the most fire collaboration in all of theme history. Much respect to the twins 👊🏽@WWEUsos @WWE #WWE #CFOS pic.twitter.com/UAzaNBUcQ5
— CFO$ (@CFOSofficial) December 30, 2017
– WWE has put together a list of the 50 best Instagram photos of the year. You can see a few in a collage below.
Need one reason our @WWE Superstars WON @instagram in 2017? Here's FIFTY! @FinnBalor @BeckyLynchWWE @MATTHARDYBRAND https://t.co/fj4LHZCZ3r
— WWE (@WWE) December 30, 2017