WWE News: Sami Zayn Congratulates Titus O’Neil on Charity Work, Full NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III Match

August 5, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
sami zayn WWE Raw

– Sami Zayn posted to Twitter congratulating Titus O’Neil for his charity drive over the weekend. O’Neil teamed up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Florida hospital for a drive, giving out 15,000 backpacks with essentials for school, along with free medical and dental checkups.

Zayn posted praise for O’Neil’s efforts to twitter, prompting a return response from O’Neil:

– WWE posted the following full NXT Championship match between Bobby Roode and Drew McIntyre from NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III:

