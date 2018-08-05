WWE News: Sami Zayn Congratulates Titus O’Neil on Charity Work, Full NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III Match

– Sami Zayn posted to Twitter congratulating Titus O’Neil for his charity drive over the weekend. O’Neil teamed up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Florida hospital for a drive, giving out 15,000 backpacks with essentials for school, along with free medical and dental checkups.

Zayn posted praise for O’Neil’s efforts to twitter, prompting a return response from O’Neil:

Congrats Titus, I'm happy to see this all come together! Your continual efforts and dedication to community work is inspiring! — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) August 5, 2018

– WWE posted the following full NXT Championship match between Bobby Roode and Drew McIntyre from NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III: