WWE News: Sasha Banks Appears On The Mandalorian, Clip From Next WWE Day Of, Miz and Mrs. Viewership
November 13, 2020
– Sasha Banks appeared on the new episode of The Mandalorian that debuted today on Disney. She was credited as Mercedes Varnado and played the character Koska Reeves.
She wrote about the appearance on Twitter, which you can see below.
Can’t stop screaming, crying and smiling #Thankful ❤️ @themandalorian pic.twitter.com/vbz3vCHcfR
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) November 13, 2020
– WWE has released a clip of the next episode of Day Of, which will focus on the 2020 Hell in a Cell PPV.
– Showbuzz Daily reports that the special airing of Miz & Mrs. on Monday had 617,000 viewers and drew a 0.22 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.
