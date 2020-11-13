wrestling / News

WWE News: Sasha Banks Appears On The Mandalorian, Clip From Next WWE Day Of, Miz and Mrs. Viewership

November 13, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Sasha Banks in The Mandalorian Season 2

Sasha Banks appeared on the new episode of The Mandalorian that debuted today on Disney. She was credited as Mercedes Varnado and played the character Koska Reeves.

She wrote about the appearance on Twitter, which you can see below.

– WWE has released a clip of the next episode of Day Of, which will focus on the 2020 Hell in a Cell PPV.

Showbuzz Daily reports that the special airing of Miz & Mrs. on Monday had 617,000 viewers and drew a 0.22 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Miz and Mrs., Sasha Banks, WWE Day Of, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading