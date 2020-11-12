Sasha Banks vs. Bayley Had Highest Smackdown Numbers Since March

As we previously reported, Smackdown’s viewership was up last Friday and its rating in the key 18-49 demo was even with the week before. It had 2.315 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that the match between Sasha Banks and Bayley drew the highest viewership numbers for the show since March, drawing over 2.5 million fans. That number would then go on to drop as the show continued. It was the highest number for any wrestling show since the pandemic started and almost to pre-pandemic levels for WWE.