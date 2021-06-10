wrestling / News
WWE News: Season 2 Of Big E HBO Max Series Lazor Wulf Online, WCW Saturday Night Added to Peacock, Latest Asuka Vlog
June 10, 2021 | Posted by
– Season two of the HBO Max series Lazor Wulf, is now available. The series features Big E as the voice of Canon Wulf. Episode eight of season two, “Keep Going,” features Kofi Kingston as Officer Kingston and Xavier Woods as Carl Weathers.
– Episodes of WCW Saturday Night from April 1992 to September 1993 are now available on Peacock.
– Asuka has posted a new vlog in which she runs to a supermarket that’s an hour away, buys minced pork and walks back.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Wants to Make SummerSlam Into 2021’s WrestleMania
- Note On Braun Strowman’s Asking Price On Independent Scene and Interest In Buddy Murphy
- Sonny Onoo On Story Behind Recent Photo With Shinsuke Nakamura, Rumors Nakamura Was At AEW Dynamite
- Eric Bischoff On Speculation Surrounding WWE Sale, Why He Thinks WWE Is Releasing Talent