WWE News: Sin Cara Gives Away Mask at Dublin Event, Top 10 Moments of Brock Lesnar Destroying Smaller Opponents, The IIconics Interview Raw Locker Room for Peyton Royce’s Birthday

November 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– At today’s WWE live event today in Dublin, Ireland, Sin Cara gave away one of his masks to a lucky fan in the front row. You can check out that video clip below.

– WWE released a new Top 10 video today featuring Brock Lesnar destroying smaller opponents. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released a video where The IIconics asks the Raw locker room if they’re excited about Peyton Royce’s birthday today. Happy birthday to Peyton Royce, who turns 27 years old today.

