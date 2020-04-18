WWE News: Sonya Deville Explains Her Actions to Mandy Rose, Braun Strowman Gets Gift From Bray Wyatt

– Sonya Deville explained her recent actions to Mandy Rose on this week’s Smackdown, and video is online. You can see the video below, in which Deville said she was tired of living on Rose’s shadow. Dolph Ziggler them came out for a promo and Otis got involved, leading to a brawl:

– WWE also posted the opening segment from Smackdown, with Braun Strowman getting a “gift” of his old mask from Bray Wyatt during his A Moment of Bliss appearance: