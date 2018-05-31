Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Steffanie Newell Getting PROGRESS Title Shot, Poll on Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax, Latest Celtic Warrior Workout

May 31, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Steffanie Newell Nixon Newell

– NXT star Steffanie Newell is set to fight for the PROGRESS Women’s World Championship at PROGRESS Chapter 71 in June. PROGRESS announced that Newell will face Jinny for the championship on June 10th in Sheffield, England. You can see their announcement and Newell’s response below:

– WWE’s latest poll asks if Ronda Rousey can defeat Nia Jax without the arm bar at Money In the Bank. As of this writing, the results are:

61%: Yes. She’ll be able to adjust her plan and win the Raw Women’s Title.
39%: No. Nia’s strength advantage will be too much for Rousey to overcome unless she can lock in the armbar.

– Here is Sheamus’ latest Celtic Warrior Workouts video, featuring the Bar member training with Charlotte Flair:

