WWE News: Steve Austin Apologizes to Byron Saxton, Rey Mysterio on Performing Without a Crowd on Raw, This Is the XFL Episode 122

– During last night’s Raw, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin delivered multiple Stone Cold Stunners to announcer Byron Saxton. He later apologized on Twitter for kicking him in the groin during the segment. You can check out Austin’s tweet on the subject below.

Steve Austin wrote, “My sincere apologies to @ByronSaxton for kicking him dead square in the balls. I don’t know what hurts worse, his balls or my foot. I will go in for X-Rays tomorrow. Byron, Ice em down for 20 minutes every other hour. That’s what Vince did. All the best. #316day”

Saxton later responded, “Saxton replied, “Thanks for the advice @steveaustinBSR! I hope we are still cool?””

My sincere apologies to @ByronSaxton for kicking him dead square in the balls. I don’t know what hurts worse, his balls or my foot. I will go in for

X-Rays tomorrow. Byron, Ice em down for 20 minutes every other hour. That’s what Vince did. All the best. #316day — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) March 17, 2020

Thanks for the advice @steveaustinBSR!

I hope we are still cool? #316Day https://t.co/IuN9JQMrun — Byron Saxton (@ByronSaxton) March 17, 2020

– Rey Mysterio commented on performing without a crowd for last night’s WWE Raw on his Twitter account. You can check out his tweet below.

Rey Mysterio wrote, “Felt really awkward going up to the turnbuckle & not seeing fans out there, but entered in a state of mind where I knew the @WWE universe was safe watching from home!Blessings🙏🏼to All!! #StaySafe”

Felt really awkward going up to the turnbuckle & not seeing fans out there, but entered in a state of mind where I knew the @WWE universe was safe watching from home!Blessings🙏🏼to All!! #StaySafe https://t.co/52IyWA3uiv — ♛Rey Mysterio❔ (@reymysterio) March 17, 2020

– The XFL released episode 122 of This Is the XFL. You can listen to the show below.