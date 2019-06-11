wrestling / News

WWE News: Steve Austin’s Podcast Returning Next Week, Ezekiel Jackson Visits WWE Show

June 11, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The Steve Austin Show is set to return next week. Austin posted to Twitter to announce that the show, which has been on hiatus since last last year, will return next Tuesday:

– Ezekiel Jackson was backstage at WWE’s live event in Reno on Monday. Jackson is a former ECW Champion and Intercontinental Champion who left the company in 2014. You can see some pics from Jackson and Kofi Kingston below:

