WWE News: Steve Austin’s Podcast Returning Next Week, Ezekiel Jackson Visits WWE Show
– The Steve Austin Show is set to return next week. Austin posted to Twitter to announce that the show, which has been on hiatus since last last year, will return next Tuesday:
— Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) June 11, 2019
– Ezekiel Jackson was backstage at WWE’s live event in Reno on Monday. Jackson is a former ECW Champion and Intercontinental Champion who left the company in 2014. You can see some pics from Jackson and Kofi Kingston below:
Big Zeke in the house! So nice to get to meet up with the homie, even if briefly! Been too long! And his arms have gotten even bigger…😵 💪🏾
Also it’s really bright outside, lol 😑@RycklonS pic.twitter.com/T4BhdtiRRi
— KOFI (@TrueKofi) June 10, 2019
Awesome catching up @TrueKofi … had to flex arms head when stranding next to @WWE champion https://t.co/jYCmi99uZX
— Rycklon Stephens🇬🇾 (@RycklonS) June 11, 2019
