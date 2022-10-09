wrestling / News

WWE News: The Boogeyman Comments on Bray Wyatt’s Return, Playlist of Bray Wyatt’s Most Chilling Moments

October 9, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Boogeyman WWE Image Credit: WWE

– Former WWE Superstar The Boogeyman took note of the return of Bray Wyatt last night at Extreme Rules. Earlier today, he posted some photos of himself and The Fiend, along with one of him meeting Wyatt. It also reads, “Welcome back Bray. Cmin2Getcha.” you can check out his tweet below.

– Speaking of Wyatt, WWE Playlist showcased his most chilling moments following his return:

