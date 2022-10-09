– Former WWE Superstar The Boogeyman took note of the return of Bray Wyatt last night at Extreme Rules. Earlier today, he posted some photos of himself and The Fiend, along with one of him meeting Wyatt. It also reads, “Welcome back Bray. Cmin2Getcha.” you can check out his tweet below.

– Speaking of Wyatt, WWE Playlist showcased his most chilling moments following his return: