wrestling / News
WWE News: The Boogeyman Comments on Bray Wyatt’s Return, Playlist of Bray Wyatt’s Most Chilling Moments
October 9, 2022 | Posted by
– Former WWE Superstar The Boogeyman took note of the return of Bray Wyatt last night at Extreme Rules. Earlier today, he posted some photos of himself and The Fiend, along with one of him meeting Wyatt. It also reads, “Welcome back Bray. Cmin2Getcha.” you can check out his tweet below.
— BOOGEYMAN (@realboogey) October 9, 2022
– Speaking of Wyatt, WWE Playlist showcased his most chilling moments following his return:
More Trending Stories
- Finn Balor on Plans for His Scrapped Universal Title Run, Triple H Taking Over as Head of Creative
- Alexa Bliss Featured in Dude Perfect ‘Wedding Stereotypes’ Video
- Sheamus Claims ‘Screwjob’ Against Gunther, Referee Jessika Carr Says Gunther ‘Didn’t Tap’
- More On Aftermath Of Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo Fight at AEW Dynamite