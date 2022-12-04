wrestling / News
WWE News: The Brawling Brutes Deliver, Walker Challenges Dempsey
December 3, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE featured an interview video on their YouTube channel which you can see below, described as:
The Brawling Brutes have the resolve to keep fighting and serving up bangers, Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez will keep adding numbers on Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, and Ricochet is elated after the winning the inaugural SmackDown World Cup.
– WWE posted a video clip from the NXT locker room, detailed as:
As the NXT men’s locker room is getting excited for the Iron Survivor Challenge, Hank Walker makes a challenge to Charlie Dempsey.
