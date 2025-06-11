wrestling / News

WWE News: The Undertaker Signing Set for Fanatics Fest, Top 10 NXT Moments, Playlist Showcases Rey Fenix Moments

June 11, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Undertaker WWE Hall of Fame Image Credit: WWE

– Fanatics announced that The Undertaker will be signing autographs and performing photo ops at Fanatics Fest New York City on Saturday, June 21:

– WWE Top 10 showcased last night’s Top 10 NXT Moments:

– WWE Playlist compiled some major moments of Rey Fenix:

