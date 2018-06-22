wrestling
WWE News: Time-Lapse Video of UK Championship Tournament Set-Up, The Rock Hypes Skyscraper Release
June 22, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE posted a time-lapse video of Royal Albert Hall in London being set up for the UK Championship Tournament, which you can see below. The tournament kicks off Monday at 3 PM ET on the WWE Network, with the NXT UK Championship special airing Tuesday at 3 PM ET.
– The Rock posted to Twitter to hype the release of his new film Skyscraper on July 13th:
3 week countdown is on.
Most anticipated “nail biting, terrorizing fun you’ll have three thousand feet in the sky” this summer. Your theater’s gonna shake! #DontLookDown #SKYSCRAPER JULY 13th pic.twitter.com/WcU5Zjoj2m
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 22, 2018