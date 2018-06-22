Quantcast

 

WWE News: Time-Lapse Video of UK Championship Tournament Set-Up, The Rock Hypes Skyscraper Release

June 22, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE posted a time-lapse video of Royal Albert Hall in London being set up for the UK Championship Tournament, which you can see below. The tournament kicks off Monday at 3 PM ET on the WWE Network, with the NXT UK Championship special airing Tuesday at 3 PM ET.

– The Rock posted to Twitter to hype the release of his new film Skyscraper on July 13th:

