wrestling / News
WWE News: Top Dolla Praises Elimination Chamber Main Event, WWE Now Recaps Events, Top 10 WrestleMania 38 Night 1 Moments
February 19, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Top Dolla posted the following tweet for last night’s Elimination Chamber main event. The match saw Roman Reigns defeat Sami Zayn to retain his WWE Undisputed Universal Title.
He wrote, “They’ve stood still for 3+ minutes after the bell and the crowd hasn’t got out of it once… there’s levels to this man. Amazing. #WWEChamber”
They’ve stood still for 3+ minutes after the bell and the crowd hasn’t got out of it once… there’s levels to this man.
Amazing. #WWEChamber
— Top Dolla 🔝💵 (@AJFrancis410) February 19, 2023
– WWE Now recapped last night’s premium live event:
– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 WrestleMania 38 Saturday moments:
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes On Sami Zayn’s Homecoming From This Week’s WWE Smackdown
- Tony Khan Calls Ariel Helwani a ‘Fraud’ After Smackdown Appearance, Helwani Responds
- Jey Uso Sparks Speculation Ahead of Elimination Chamber With New Social Media Pic
- Cody Rhodes Says Vince McMahon Wanted To Give Dusty Rhodes the Hulk Hogan Treatment