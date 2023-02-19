wrestling / News

WWE News: Top Dolla Praises Elimination Chamber Main Event, WWE Now Recaps Events, Top 10 WrestleMania 38 Night 1 Moments

February 19, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Roman Reigns WWE Elimination Chamber Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstar Top Dolla posted the following tweet for last night’s Elimination Chamber main event. The match saw Roman Reigns defeat Sami Zayn to retain his WWE Undisputed Universal Title.

He wrote, “They’ve stood still for 3+ minutes after the bell and the crowd hasn’t got out of it once… there’s levels to this man. Amazing. #WWEChamber”

– WWE Now recapped last night’s premium live event:

– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 WrestleMania 38 Saturday moments:

