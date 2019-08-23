wrestling / News

WWE News: Undisputed Era Hype This Weekend’s House Shows, Full Night of Champions 2013 Match

August 22, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Undisputed Era NXT 1-9-19

– WWE has shared a video of The Undisputed Era promoting this weekend’s NXT house shows. You can see the video below of the stable talking about how on fire they are as a group, and previewing their matches at this weekend’s shows:

– The company also uploaded the following full match from Night of Champions 2013, featuring Daniel Bryan vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship:

