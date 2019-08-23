wrestling / News
WWE News: Undisputed Era Hype This Weekend’s House Shows, Full Night of Champions 2013 Match
August 22, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has shared a video of The Undisputed Era promoting this weekend’s NXT house shows. You can see the video below of the stable talking about how on fire they are as a group, and previewing their matches at this weekend’s shows:
An undisputed weekend is nearly upon us.
What does that entail? Allow @AdamColePro, @KORcombat, @theBobbyFish, and @roderickstrong to explain. pic.twitter.com/O14HzvTu4C
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 22, 2019
– The company also uploaded the following full match from Night of Champions 2013, featuring Daniel Bryan vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship:
