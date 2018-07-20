WWE News: WWE Hypes Ronda Rousey on Shark Week, Natalya Talks Special Olympics Experience

– WWE posted a new article hyping Ronda Rousey’s appearance as part of Shark Week this Sunday on Discovery. Rousey will have her own special episode, Ronda Rousey Uncaged, airing on the cable network at 10PM ET/PT.

The article notes, “In the special, Rousey will set out to test her courage and prove that the mentality that made her an Olympic medalist, UFC Hall of Famer and WWE Superstar will allow her to stare down any opponent, whether on land or at sea. She’ll dive into the ocean, guided by former Navy diver and shark attack survivor Paul de Gelder, who will coach her through three rounds of survival training against the heavyweights of the sea, including the fearsome bull shark. That builds up to a historic main event, where Rousey will attempt to step outside the cage to face one of the sea’s ultimate predators – the mako shark.How will Rousey fare against an opponent she can’t put in her patented armbar? What will happen when she comes face to face with the predators of the deep? Find out during “Ronda Rousey Uncaged,” during Discovery Channel’s Shark Week Sunday at 10/9 C.”

– Natalya’s latest Calgary Sun article is online and talks about her experiences working with the Special Olympics. You can see the full article at the link, in which she talks about the work she and WWE have done with the organization.

“Special Olympics is such an empowering organization for the thousands of athletes involved and those of us like myself who lend support to them,” she wrote. “The Summer Games is also very important because they prove that no matter what one’s limitations are, you can set a goal and reach for the stars. It’s admirable and inspiring to see athletes training hard, staying focused and working toward a dream. I know it motivated me more with the direction of my own hopes and dreams.”