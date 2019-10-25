WWE News: WWE Spoke With Dragon Gate About Purchase For NXT Japan Plans, Most Watched WWE Network Shows

– WWE reportedly spoke with Dragon Gate about potentially buying the promotion as part of their plans for NXT Japan. The WON reports that the company had the discussions a few months ago, hoping that they could purchase the company and use it to transition into their Japanese developmental brand.

As reported last week, the company also spoke with Pro Wrestling NOAH and Stardom, but they ultimately did not sell. There’s no word on how far the Dragon Gate talks got or whether they might come back up.

– The site notes that this week’s most-watched WWE Network shows were:

1. NXT (October 16th)

2. WWE Hell in a Cell

3. WWE Ride Along (Drake Maverick, EC3, Braun Strowman, Mike & Maria Kanellis)

4. WWE Raw (September 16th)

5. NXT U.K. (October 17th)

6. WrestleMania 2002

7. Main Event (October 3rd)