– It was a tough night for Xavier Woods who lost his Intercontinental Title match against Gunther on last night’s WWE SmackDown. WWE released this post-match interview featuring Woods commenting on the loss last night, which you can see below. Xavier Woods said the following on his last:

“Kayla, I mean, this was my shot. I haven’t had a shot at the Intercontinental Championships since I’ve been here. I got here in 2010, it’s 2023. I had one shot at going through, I had one shot to become champion, and I failed. And I didn’t do it, I have no Kofi here, I have no E here, we’re all about the power of positivity, but it’s not always easy, Kayla. I don’t know what to do next besides move forward. What is moving forward? I have no idea. But shots like this for me, specifically guys like me, come once in a career, apparently. So, I don’t know if I’ll ever get a shot at that again. So, yes, Gunther won, yes, Gunther is Intercontinental Champion, I am not. So, we go to work.”

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s SmackDown:

















