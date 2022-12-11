wrestling / News

WWE NXT New Year’s Evil Set For January 10

December 10, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT New Year's Evil Image Credit: WWE

During tonight’s NXT Deadline, WWE announced that the next NXT special event, New Year’s Evil, will happen on January 10, 2023. This will be a special episode of NXT instead of a premium live event. This will be the third event with his name overall.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

New Year's Evil, WWE NXT, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading