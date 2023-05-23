– WWE NXT is back tonight with a brand-new episode. Tonight’s show will be the go-home show before this weekend’s NXT Battleground premium live event. The NXT Women’s Championship Tournament will continue with the semifinals, and the the final matchup will be determined for this weekend’s event.

Tonight’s show airs live on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s updated lineup:

* NXT Women’s Championship Semifinal Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Cora Jade

* Tyler Bate vs. Eddy Thorpe

* Noam Dar vs. Nathan Frazer

* Tank Ledger vs. Hank Walker

WWE also released a new preview for tonight’s show, highlighting the WWE NXT Women’s Title Tournament semifinals. You can check out that preview clip below: