WWE NXT Ratings & Viewership Slip To 2024 Low Against NBA, NHL Playoffs

The second night of Spring Breakin’ saw WWE NXT’s ratings and audience hit 2024 lows against the NBA and NHL playoffs. Tuesday’s episode brought in a 0.14 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 564,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were down 30.0% and 14.7% respectively from last week’s 0.20 demo rating and audience of 661,000.

The show’s demo rating and audience were the lowest since the July 4th, 2023 episode which drew a 0.13 demo rating and 508,000 viewers. The show was up against the NBA Playoffs on TNT, where the Philadelphia 76ers vs. the New York Knicks drew a 1.02 demo rating and 3.193 million viewers. The NHL playoff game between the Bruins and Maple Leafs on ESPN did a 0.44 and 1.224 million.

NXT is averaging a 0.183 demo rating and 639,000 viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.141 demo rating and 597,000 million viewers for the same time period in 2023.