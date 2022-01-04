WWE NXT Title Match To Be Commercial-Free On New Year’s Evil

WWE has announced that tonight’s WWE NXT title match between champion Tommaso Ciampa and challenger Bron Breakker will be commercial-free. A recent report noted that the show is expected to run with limited commercials, which is similar to other special events on the brand.

Here’s the current NXT New Year’s Evil lineup:

* NXT Championship Match: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bron Breakker

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Mandy Rose vs. Cora Jade vs. Raquel Gonzalez

* NXT Cruiserweight & North American Championship Unification Match: Roderick Strong vs. Carmelo Hayes

* MSK & Riddle vs. Imperium

* AJ Styles confronts Grayson Waller